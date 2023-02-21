An average trading volume for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at $109.01 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $108.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2708275 shares were traded. WYNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WYNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $101 from $74 previously.

On November 28, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $71 to $91.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $77.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Whittemore Ellen F sold 10,383 shares for $109.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,136,731 led to the insider holds 71,342 shares of the business.

Billings Craig Scott sold 10,310 shares of WYNN for $1,055,228 on Jan 26. The CEO now owns 266,206 shares after completing the transaction at $102.35 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, ATKINS BETSY S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,707 shares for $83.65 each. As a result, the insider received 477,391 and left with 6,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $111.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WYNN traded on average about 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.11M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 8.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.49 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.46B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $953.33M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, an increase of 49.30% over than the figure of $32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.