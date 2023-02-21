An investigation into Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s technical aspects

The price of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) closed at $148.04 in the last session, up 0.81% from day before closing price of $146.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1710516 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On January 24, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $163.

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $150.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on December 20, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when Jacobs David A. sold 1,346 shares for $162.80 per share. The transaction valued at 219,123 led to the insider holds 17,085 shares of the business.

Jacobs David A. sold 542 shares of DLTR for $85,604 on Apr 07. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 18,431 shares after completing the transaction at $157.94 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, HEINRICH DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 425 shares for $156.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,340 and bolstered with 3,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $177.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 146.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLTR traded on average about 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.28M. Shares short for DLTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 6.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.92 and $7.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $7.93, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.66B to a low estimate of $7.47B. As of the current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.08B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.19B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.09B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.32B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.31B and the low estimate is $29.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.