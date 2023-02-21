An investigation into Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s technical aspects

The price of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) closed at $18.01 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $17.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1791054 shares were traded. ONB stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ONB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when SCUDDER MICHAEL L sold 50,000 shares for $17.90 per share. The transaction valued at 895,000 led to the insider holds 290,796 shares of the business.

Brown Thomas Lynn bought 15,000 shares of ONB for $251,100 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 18,400 shares after completing the transaction at $16.74 per share. On May 02, another insider, Sander Mark G, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $15.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 107,166 and bolstered with 387,564 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ONB traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 290.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 6.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ONB is 0.56, which was 0.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 54.60% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $460.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.1M to a low estimate of $456.5M. As of the current estimate, Old National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $291.8M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.94M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $57.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.