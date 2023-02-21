An investigation into Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $83.71 in the prior trading day, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) closed at $84.76, up 1.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1800704 shares were traded. OTIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On December 01, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 837 shares for $84.67 per share. The transaction valued at 70,869 led to the insider holds 19,998 shares of the business.

Ryan Michael Patrick sold 3,018 shares of OTIS for $254,903 on Feb 06. The VP, CAO & Controller now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $84.46 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Cramer James F., who serves as the President, Otis Americas of the company, sold 700 shares for $83.97 each. As a result, the insider received 58,779 and left with 5,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $85.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 416.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.66M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 5.73M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OTIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.17B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.06B and the low estimate is $14.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.