An investigation into Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $32.44 in the prior trading day, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) closed at $32.20, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4072118 shares were traded. WY stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $38 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $37.Truist initiated its Hold rating on June 29, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Stockfish Devin W sold 1,800 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 64,800 led to the insider holds 567,381 shares of the business.

Monaco Albert bought 3,500 shares of WY for $135,660 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 30,746 shares after completing the transaction at $38.76 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Monaco Albert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $38.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,290 and bolstered with 27,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $41.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 740.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 725.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 14.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.34, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 21.30% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Weyerhaeuser Company’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated decrease of -38.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, a decrease of -28.70% over than the figure of -$38.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18B, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.01B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.