An overall feel about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) closed at $361.13 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $367.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2718829 shares were traded. MA stock price reached its highest trading level at $366.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $359.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mastercard Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $440 to $375.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Mastercard Foundation sold 172,546 shares for $370.54 per share. The transaction valued at 63,934,815 led to the insider holds 100,563,093 shares of the business.

Mastercard Foundation sold 172,548 shares of MA for $63,778,417 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 100,735,639 shares after completing the transaction at $369.63 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Mastercard Foundation, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 172,548 shares for $365.62 each. As a result, the insider received 63,087,000 and left with 100,908,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 54.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $390.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 362.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 338.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MA has traded an average of 2.66M shares per day and 2.3M over the past ten days. A total of 959.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 853.46M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 4.73M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MA is 2.28, from 1.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 19.10% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on May 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.85 and a low estimate of $2.65, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.21 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.5 and $11.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.18. EPS for the following year is $14.5, with 36 analysts recommending between $15.69 and $13.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.64B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.71B to a low estimate of $5.56B. As of the current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.2B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.04B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.24B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.26B and the low estimate is $26.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.