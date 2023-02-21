An overall feel about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) closed at $21.39 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $21.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053902 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 15, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when ZANDMAN MARC sold 44,161 shares for $22.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,007,312 led to the insider holds 35,552 shares of the business.

PAUL GERALD sold 57,076 shares of VSH for $1,291,630 on Nov 22. The President and CEO now owns 209,208 shares after completing the transaction at $22.63 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Zilberman Raanan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,299 shares for $21.08 each. As a result, the insider received 575,463 and left with 24,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSH has traded an average of 886.31K shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 142.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VSH is 0.40, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 16.40% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $845.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $850.52M to a low estimate of $842M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $853.79M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.16M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $880.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.