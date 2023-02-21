An overall feel about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) closed at $87.98 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $87.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2992519 shares were traded. WWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $100.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on September 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $98.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Blum Bradley sold 9,800 shares of WWE for $589,372 on Mar 23. The EVP, Operations now owns 30,737 shares after completing the transaction at $60.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $93.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WWE has traded an average of 905.84K shares per day and 747.36k over the past ten days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.00M. Shares short for WWE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.11M, compared to 8.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.07% and a Short% of Float of 34.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WWE is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $307M to a low estimate of $284.2M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.4M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.16M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $401.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.