Analysis of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX): Selected Notes

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) closed the day trading at $114.75 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $114.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220281 shares were traded. PAYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAYX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $125.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Gibson John B sold 194 shares for $120.31 per share. The transaction valued at 23,340 led to the insider holds 52,792 shares of the business.

Gioja Michael E sold 13,744 shares of PAYX for $1,584,683 on Dec 28. The Sr. Vice President now owns 33,268 shares after completing the transaction at $115.30 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, RIVERA EFRAIN, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 298 shares for $111.06 each. As a result, the insider received 33,096 and left with 79,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $141.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAYX traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAYX traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 360.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.66M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 10.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

PAYX’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.16, up from 2.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 74.50% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Paychex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $5.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.