Analysis of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT): Selected Notes

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed the day trading at $173.22 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $174.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2675930 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $163.

On January 24, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $190.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $142.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Mulligan John J sold 24,708 shares for $146.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,617,619 led to the insider holds 93,943 shares of the business.

Mulligan John J sold 39,101 shares of TGT for $6,491,609 on Sep 14. The Executive Officer now owns 118,425 shares after completing the transaction at $166.02 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, LIEGEL MATTHEW A, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,226 shares for $173.80 each. As a result, the insider received 213,084 and left with 2,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $254.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGT traded about 3.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGT traded about 2.32M shares per day. A total of 460.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.43M with a Short Ratio of 10.43M, compared to 10.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

TGT’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.32, up from 2.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 51.30% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $3.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.54. EPS for the following year is $9.42, with 34 analysts recommending between $11.25 and $7.58.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $30.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.11B to a low estimate of $30.16B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.36B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.59B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.35B and the low estimate is $106.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.