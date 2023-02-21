Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN): Selected Notes

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) closed the day trading at $22.90 up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $22.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3538517 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WEN traded about 2.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WEN traded about 1.89M shares per day. A total of 212.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

WEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 59.50% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1, with 28 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $533.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $537M to a low estimate of $519.3M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $473.2M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.5M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $523.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.