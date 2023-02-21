Are analysts optimistic about AGNC Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed the day trading at $11.39 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $11.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6420548 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.25 to $13.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Pollack Kenneth L. sold 10,910 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 123,719 led to the insider holds 228,634 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $13.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGNC traded about 11.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGNC traded about 11.24M shares per day. A total of 574.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.96M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 36.43M with a Short Ratio of 37.60M, compared to 29.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Dividends & Splits

AGNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.44, up from 1.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.76.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $408.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.95M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $448M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.99M, an increase of 29.80% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $290M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965M, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.