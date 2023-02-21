Are analysts optimistic about Monster Beverage Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MNST) stock?

The closing price of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) was $104.18 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $104.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361101 shares were traded. MNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $121.

On January 18, 2023, Evercore ISI reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $115.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on January 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $97.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Carling Guy sold 12,256 shares for $102.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,255,260 led to the insider holds 13,645 shares of the business.

Tirre Emelie sold 74,998 shares of MNST for $7,421,802 on Nov 16. The President of the Americas now owns 21,038 shares after completing the transaction at $98.96 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Carling Guy, who serves as the President of EMEA of the company, sold 36,250 shares for $97.66 each. As a result, the insider received 3,540,131 and left with 25,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $105.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.61.

Shares Statistics:

MNST traded an average of 1.91M shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 526.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.38M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.56 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Monster Beverage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.49B and the low estimate is $6.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.