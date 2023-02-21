Are analysts optimistic about PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) stock?

The closing price of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) was $28.81 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $28.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7645144 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Bonenberger David J sold 719 shares for $26.13 per share. The transaction valued at 18,787 led to the insider holds 34,606 shares of the business.

Bonenberger David J sold 29,080 shares of PPL for $872,400 on Jan 04. The President of a PPL Subsidiary now owns 34,606 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Raymond Stephanie R, who serves as the President of a PPL Subsidiary of the company, sold 18,580 shares for $29.31 each. As a result, the insider received 544,580 and left with 23,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $31.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.36.

Shares Statistics:

PPL traded an average of 4.72M shares per day over the past three months and 3.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 736.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.50M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 10.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.66, PPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.39. The current Payout Ratio is 147.10% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, PPL Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $6.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.