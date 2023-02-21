Are analysts optimistic about Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s (NYSE:SKX) stock?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) closed the day trading at $44.72 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $44.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134292 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $48 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when GREENBERG MICHAEL sold 10,503 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 444,172 led to the insider holds 427,080 shares of the business.

WEINBERG DAVID sold 8,403 shares of SKX for $355,363 on Jan 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 124,419 shares after completing the transaction at $42.29 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, PACCIONE PHILLIP, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 561 shares for $42.93 each. As a result, the insider received 24,084 and left with 40,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKX traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKX traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 155.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.18 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.36B and the low estimate is $8.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.