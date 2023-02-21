Are Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) closed at $38.36 up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $38.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5437212 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Samant Rahul D sold 13,124 shares for $38.77 per share. The transaction valued at 508,844 led to the insider holds 57,383 shares of the business.

Carroll William C sold 5,481 shares of DAL for $219,295 on Feb 02. The SVP, Fin & Controller now owns 8,720 shares after completing the transaction at $40.01 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, BLAKE FRANCIS S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,880 shares for $38.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 496,904 and bolstered with 93,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $46.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAL has traded an average of 9.60M shares per day and 6.89M over the past ten days. A total of 641.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 638.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.84M with a Short Ratio of 20.84M, compared to 19.53M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.95 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.16B to a low estimate of $11.98B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.16B, an estimated increase of 47.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.18B, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $47.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.06B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.18B and the low estimate is $52.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.