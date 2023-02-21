Are Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $86.72, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $87.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411089 shares were traded. IBKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $77.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares for $77.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,555,106 led to the insider holds 1,630,605 shares of the business.

Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of IBKR for $1,574,721 on Jan 26. The Chairman now owns 1,650,605 shares after completing the transaction at $78.74 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Peterffy Thomas, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $78.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,568,184 and left with 1,670,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Interactive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBKR has reached a high of $88.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBKR traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.33M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IBKR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 2.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, IBKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.94 and $5.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.52 and $4.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $986M. As of the current estimate, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $692M, an estimated increase of 51.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $51.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.49B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.