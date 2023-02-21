Are Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Molson Coors Beverage Company’s stock clocked out at $52.02, up 1.21% from its previous closing price of $51.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1919168 shares were traded. TAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On January 06, 2023, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $55 to $60.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $53.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,690 led to the insider holds 13,226 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Molson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TAP traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 7.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 64.90% for TAP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.31B and the low estimate is $10.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.