Are Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) closed at $146.44 up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $144.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8221363 shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Walmart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 440.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Accumulate and sets its target price to $155 from $145 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $159.

Tigress Financial Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $176.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when McMillon C Douglas sold 9,708 shares for $143.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,393,778 led to the insider holds 1,432,515 shares of the business.

Furner John R. sold 4,375 shares of WMT for $625,756 on Jan 26. The Executive Vice President now owns 243,548 shares after completing the transaction at $143.03 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, WALTON S ROBSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $143.31 each. As a result, the insider received 50,158,684 and left with 267,693,635 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WMT has traded an average of 5.69M shares per day and 5.3M over the past ten days. A total of 2.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 12.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WMT is 2.24, from 2.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 68.60% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 32 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.27 and $5.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 39 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $6.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $159.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $164.23B to a low estimate of $157.5B. As of the current estimate, Walmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.87B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.24B, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.32B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $611.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.75B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635.52B and the low estimate is $605.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.