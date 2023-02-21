As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Corning Incorporated (GLW) offers stability

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) closed the day trading at $35.58 up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $35.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4388108 shares were traded. GLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 368.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Zhang John Z sold 5,744 shares for $35.52 per share. The transaction valued at 204,004 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WEEKS WENDELL P sold 97,167 shares of GLW for $3,450,361 on Feb 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 683,101 shares after completing the transaction at $35.51 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Zhang John Z, who serves as the Senior VP & GM, Display of the company, sold 4,655 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 167,593 and left with 5,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $42.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLW traded about 4.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLW traded about 3.72M shares per day. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 763.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 9.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

GLW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 0.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 69.20% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, Corning Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.74B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.61B, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.8B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.