As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ING Groep N.V. (ING) offers stability

The closing price of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) was $14.08 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $14.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2878274 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ING’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.70.

Shares Statistics:

ING traded an average of 3.83M shares per day over the past three months and 3.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.67B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.99M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, ING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 78.05% for ING, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.72B and the low estimate is $22.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.