As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) offers stability

The closing price of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) was $56.02 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $56.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4234249 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.75.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $60.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.17.

Shares Statistics:

LVS traded an average of 5.29M shares per day over the past three months and 3.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.09M. Insiders hold about 56.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.34M with a Short Ratio of 17.34M, compared to 16.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $943M, an estimated increase of 86.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 87.20% over than the figure of $86.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.11B, up 108.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.29B and the low estimate is $10.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.