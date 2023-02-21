As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) offers stability

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) closed the day trading at $129.91 up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $129.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252096 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PPG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $128 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares for $129.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,040,427 led to the insider holds 183,645 shares of the business.

Foulkes Anne M. sold 21,757 shares of PPG for $2,791,985 on Jan 24. The Sr. VP and General Counsel now owns 10,577 shares after completing the transaction at $128.33 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Liebert Rebecca B., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 30,086 shares for $129.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,908,273 and left with 24,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $150.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PPG traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PPG traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 235.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.40M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

PPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.13 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.16 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 24 analysts recommending between $9.02 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $4.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.35B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.31B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.65B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.88B and the low estimate is $15.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.