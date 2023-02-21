As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Xylem Inc. (XYL) offers stability

The closing price of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) was $107.29 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $106.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157204 shares were traded. XYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XYL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $124 from $115 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $113 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Yarkadas Hayati sold 2,083 shares for $106.94 per share. The transaction valued at 222,756 led to the insider holds 7,473 shares of the business.

Pine Matthew Francis sold 11,870 shares of XYL for $1,271,537 on Nov 04. The Senior Vice President now owns 22,819 shares after completing the transaction at $107.12 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Toussaint Claudia S, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 16,825 shares for $91.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,537,265 and left with 40,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $118.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.19.

Shares Statistics:

XYL traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, XYL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Xylem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.52B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.