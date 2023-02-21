BAM (Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) closed at $35.10 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $35.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2135221 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 16, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $37.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $71.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 per share. The transaction valued at 23,794,100 led to the insider holds 12,311,712 shares of the business.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of BAM for $23,794,100 on Dec 01. The now owns 12,311,712 shares after completing the transaction at $24.53 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 2,135,176 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider received 51,436,390 and left with 13,281,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAM traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 412.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.56% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAM is 1.28, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.