CAH (Cardinal Health Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) closed at $78.78 in the last session, up 0.18% from day before closing price of $78.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5113718 shares were traded. CAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $94 from $87 previously.

On November 04, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares for $74.72 per share. The transaction valued at 14,944 led to the insider holds 3,324 shares of the business.

Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares of CAH for $15,260 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 3,124 shares after completing the transaction at $76.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Brennan Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150 shares for $79.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,961 and bolstered with 2,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $81.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAH traded on average about 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 261.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.52M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 5.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAH is 1.98, which was 1.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.63 and $5.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $49.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.02B to a low estimate of $48.38B. As of the current estimate, Cardinal Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.84B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.3B, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.02B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $181.36B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222.47B and the low estimate is $203.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.