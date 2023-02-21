CHD (Church & Dwight Co. Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) closed at $83.78 up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $82.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1784445 shares were traded. CHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 07, 2023, and also maintained the target price at $93.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Hemsey Rene sold 5,000 shares for $76.77 per share. The transaction valued at 383,855 led to the insider holds 6,259 shares of the business.

IRWIN BRADLEY C sold 7,000 shares of CHD for $685,043 on May 11. The Director now owns 41,636 shares after completing the transaction at $97.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Church’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has reached a high of $105.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHD has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 246.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.43M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHD is 1.09, from 0.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 61.20% for CHD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.