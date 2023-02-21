CMCSA (Comcast Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $39.72 in the prior trading day, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $39.12, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13470288 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMCSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when COMCAST CORP sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 3,764,986 led to the insider holds 20,032,015 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 1,729,407 shares of CMCSA for $3,887,361 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,717,704 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,706,504 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,875,300 and left with 23,447,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $48.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16B. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 53.64M with a Short Ratio of 53.64M, compared to 65.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CMCSA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.94, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 89.60% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.63. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $29.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.11B to a low estimate of $28.6B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.01B, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.98B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.42B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.43B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.33B and the low estimate is $119.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.