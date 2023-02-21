Considering Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $45.23 in the prior trading day, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) closed at $45.22, down -0.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2519070 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Nelson Christopher John sold 213,353 shares for $45.30 per share. The transaction valued at 9,665,446 led to the insider holds 97,285 shares of the business.

Crockett Kyle sold 10,433 shares of CARR for $478,378 on Feb 09. The Vice President, Controller now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $45.85 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Timperman Jurgen, who serves as the President, Fire & Security of the company, sold 102,552 shares for $43.57 each. As a result, the insider received 4,468,522 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 835.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.32M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 8.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CARR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.17B to a low estimate of $4.93B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.46B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.42B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.36B and the low estimate is $21.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.