Considering Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) closed at $64.35 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $64.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760123 shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FBIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $61 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $63.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $78.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FBIN traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 958.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -45.90% less than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $996.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.66B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -42.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.