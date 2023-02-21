Considering Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $240.16 in the prior trading day, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) closed at $238.91, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1595527 shares were traded. ISRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ISRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $235.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $215.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when DeSantis Robert sold 1,971 shares for $240.77 per share. The transaction valued at 474,558 led to the insider holds 6,365 shares of the business.

Curet Myriam sold 1,124 shares of ISRG for $270,625 on Feb 16. The EVP & Chief Medical Officer now owns 327 shares after completing the transaction at $240.77 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Widman Fredrik, who serves as the VP Corporate Controller of the company, sold 116 shares for $240.77 each. As a result, the insider received 27,929 and left with 1,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intuitive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISRG has reached a high of $308.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 258.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 351.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.62M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ISRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $5.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $6.22, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $5.89.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.