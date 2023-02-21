Considering Republic Services Inc. (RSG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $129.99 in the prior trading day, Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) closed at $131.96, up 1.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2108307 shares were traded. RSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 504.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $152 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Vander Ark Jon sold 14,100 shares for $142.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,080 led to the insider holds 59,619 shares of the business.

Stuart Timothy E sold 15,000 shares of RSG for $2,027,805 on Jun 07. The COO now owns 19,675 shares after completing the transaction at $135.19 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, GOEBEL BRIAN A, who serves as the CAO of the company, sold 347 shares for $135.01 each. As a result, the insider received 46,848 and left with 6,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSG now has a Market Capitalization of 41.08B and an Enterprise Value of 52.72B. As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RSG is 0.67, which has changed by 12.63% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.24% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RSG has reached a high of $149.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 316.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.10M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 1.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RSG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.91, compared to 1.98 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for RSG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, Republic Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.51B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.84B and the low estimate is $15.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.