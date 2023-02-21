Considering Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $66.97 in the prior trading day, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) closed at $67.54, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023541 shares were traded. SF stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J bought 10,000 shares for $61.94 per share. The transaction valued at 619,350 led to the insider holds 1,311,325 shares of the business.

Nesi Victor sold 10,000 shares of SF for $717,400 on Mar 01. The Co-President now owns 211,032 shares after completing the transaction at $71.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stifel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SF has reached a high of $77.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 588.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 529.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 920.07k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.29M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.49, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.08. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for SF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.15. EPS for the following year is $8.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $7.92.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Stifel Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.47B and the low estimate is $4.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.