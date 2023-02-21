Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed the day trading at $32.75 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $32.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550364 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares for $30.19 per share. The transaction valued at 905,601 led to the insider holds 425,307 shares of the business.

Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of EQH for $901,431 on Oct 27. The President and CEO now owns 435,307 shares after completing the transaction at $30.05 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Pearson Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $30.02 each. As a result, the insider received 900,540 and left with 445,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $34.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQH traded about 2.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQH traded about 2.25M shares per day. A total of 374.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.46M. Shares short for EQH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 5.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

EQH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.84. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.31 and $6.38.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.41B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4B, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.11B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.83B and the low estimate is $14.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.