FYBR (Frontier Communications Parent Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $28.42 in the prior trading day, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at $27.99, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1537378 shares were traded. FYBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FYBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $25.

On April 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 69.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $30.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 946.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.48M. Shares short for FYBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.17M with a Short Ratio of 15.17M, compared to 17.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.81B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.