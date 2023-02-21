Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $49.26 in the prior trading day, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $50.03, up 1.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129433 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HALO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares for $48.39 per share. The transaction valued at 483,940 led to the insider holds 143,477 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $504,000 on Feb 09. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 587,177 shares after completing the transaction at $50.40 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $51.36 each. As a result, the insider received 513,570 and left with 587,177 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 70.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.38% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 7.01M, compared to 9.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $192.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $173.02M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102M, an estimated increase of 88.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.59M, an increase of 66.80% less than the figure of $88.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $684.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.31M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $916.48M and the low estimate is $826.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.