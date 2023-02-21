How is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (NYSE: APLE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $17.18 in the prior trading day, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) closed at $17.01, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415875 shares were traded. APLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 153.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Woolley Howard E. bought 936 shares for $16.03 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 5,135 shares of the business.

KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of APLE for $81,425 on Nov 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 498,093 shares after completing the transaction at $16.29 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, KNIGHT GLADE M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,047 and bolstered with 493,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.11M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APLE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.98. The current Payout Ratio is 55.90% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $293.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.57M to a low estimate of $284.7M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.59M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.15M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $282.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $933.87M, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.