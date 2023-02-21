How is F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE: FNB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) closed at $14.55 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $14.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417006 shares were traded. FNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $15.50 from $16 previously.

On July 19, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when GUERRIERI GARY L sold 5,000 shares for $14.61 per share. The transaction valued at 73,055 led to the insider holds 89,317 shares of the business.

CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 1,900 shares of FNB for $25,640 on Jan 26. The Director now owns 127,619 shares after completing the transaction at $13.49 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Bena Pamela A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $13.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,990 and bolstered with 63,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, F.N.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNB has reached a high of $14.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNB traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 350.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FNB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 8.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FNB is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for FNB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2003 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $419.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.99M to a low estimate of $413.02M. As of the current estimate, F.N.B. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $312.4M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $425.93M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.