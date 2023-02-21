How is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed at $105.22 in the last session, down -0.58% from day before closing price of $105.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9463992 shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.88.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2056.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $125 to $115.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when WOODFORD BRENT sold 1,139 shares for $105.71 per share. The transaction valued at 120,408 led to the insider holds 32,047 shares of the business.

McCarthy Christine M sold 42,533 shares of DIS for $4,187,799 on Jan 12. The SEVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 181,830 shares after completing the transaction at $98.46 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, WOODFORD BRENT, who serves as the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of the company, sold 18,110 shares for $98.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,783,111 and left with 33,186 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $155.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DIS traded on average about 14.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.82B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.96M with a Short Ratio of 15.96M, compared to 20.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.48 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.5B to a low estimate of $20.93B. As of the current estimate, The Walt Disney Company’s year-ago sales were $20.27B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.95B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.34B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.75B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.72B and the low estimate is $90.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.