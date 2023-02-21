How is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $236.98 in the prior trading day, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed at $239.00, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147629 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $255.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $254.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $254 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Kersey Melissa sold 1,700 shares for $237.57 per share. The transaction valued at 403,867 led to the insider holds 8,051 shares of the business.

Ellison Noni L sold 2,325 shares of TSCO for $555,811 on Feb 15. The SVP General Counsel now owns 1,787 shares after completing the transaction at $239.06 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Rubin Matthew L., who serves as the SVP Petsense GM of the company, sold 2,001 shares for $237.01 each. As a result, the insider received 474,255 and left with 3,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $241.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 922.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TSCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.67, compared to 4.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $3.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $10.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.54. EPS for the following year is $11.63, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.05 and $10.69.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $3.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3.22B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.55B and the low estimate is $15.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.