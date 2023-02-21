How is UDR Inc.’s (NYSE: UDR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) closed at $44.75 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $44.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2194985 shares were traded. UDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.17.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12329.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On December 02, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares for $40.44 per share. The transaction valued at 808,784 led to the insider holds 984,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 176.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $60.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UDR traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 325.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.63M. Shares short for UDR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 3.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UDR is 1.52, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 589.60% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $404.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $411.82M to a low estimate of $399.12M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.18M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.39M, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.73M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.