HR (Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $20.96, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $20.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3020419 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $22 from $22.50 previously.

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $28.

SMBC Nikko Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Hull Robert E sold 7,341 shares for $20.13 per share. The transaction valued at 147,774 led to the insider holds 187,791 shares of the business.

BRYANT JOHN M JR sold 6,800 shares of HR for $136,884 on Dec 13. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 208,605 shares after completing the transaction at $20.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HR traded 2.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 380.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.64M. Shares short for HR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.07M with a Short Ratio of 10.07M, compared to 12.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, HR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $335.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $294.89M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $195.7M, an estimated increase of 71.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.36M, an increase of 150.10% over than the figure of $71.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $867.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.07M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.