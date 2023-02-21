HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) was $37.34 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $37.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2052230 shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $37.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.23.

Shares Statistics:

HSBC traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 11.00M, compared to 10.13M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, HSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 6:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.