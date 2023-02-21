Huntsman Corporation (HUN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) closed the day trading at $30.66 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $30.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2947698 shares were traded. HUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $26.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on October 13, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 298,995 led to the insider holds 341,614 shares of the business.

ESPELAND CURTIS E bought 15,000 shares of HUN for $452,644 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 18,533 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $41.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUN traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUN traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 197.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.52M, compared to 4.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

HUN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.85, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for HUN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 03, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated decrease of -32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -28.70% over than the figure of -$32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.09B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.