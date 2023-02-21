I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Altria Group Inc. (MO).

After finishing at $47.40 in the prior trading day, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) closed at $48.07, up 1.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7813743 shares were traded. MO stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.26.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $36.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.58M with a Short Ratio of 14.23M, compared to 16.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MO’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.42, compared to 3.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.98. The current Payout Ratio is 370.30% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $5.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.14B to a low estimate of $4.82B. As of the current estimate, Altria Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.82B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.49B, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.44B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.69B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.64B and the low estimate is $20.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.