I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID).

After finishing at $3.46 in the prior trading day, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) closed at $3.39, down -2.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1647038 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3700.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SID by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B and an Enterprise Value of 9.00B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SID is 1.78, which has changed by -30.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.24% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0464.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.89M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SID’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.05, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 59.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.59%. The current Payout Ratio is 260.10% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $8.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.