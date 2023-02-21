I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

After finishing at $174.11 in the prior trading day, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) closed at $175.24, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1681743 shares were traded. ETN stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $196 to $194.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Faria Joao V sold 2,000 shares for $169.00 per share. The transaction valued at 338,000 led to the insider holds 67,166 shares of the business.

CHERUVATATH NANDAKUMAR sold 5,322 shares of ETN for $841,855 on Dec 08. The insider now owns 21,000 shares after completing the transaction at $158.18 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, BRICKHOUSE BRIAN S sold 27,438 shares for $155.76 each. As a result, the insider received 4,273,659 and left with 28,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $175.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 398.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 4.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETN’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.92, compared to 3.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 54.20% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 28, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.53 and $7.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.24. EPS for the following year is $9, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.55 and $7.8.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $5.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.28B to a low estimate of $5.06B. As of the current estimate, Eaton Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $4.84B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.58B, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.75B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.99B and the low estimate is $21.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.