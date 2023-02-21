I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Morgan Stanley (MS).

The price of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at $99.51 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $99.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8049000 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $88.75.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 46,226 shares for $98.45 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550,950 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 24,556 shares of MS for $2,412,099 on Feb 13. The Co-President/Head of WM now owns 190,440 shares after completing the transaction at $98.23 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A, who serves as the Head of Investment Management of the company, sold 8,077 shares for $96.54 each. As a result, the insider received 779,726 and left with 315,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $100.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MS traded on average about 7.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.66M with a Short Ratio of 18.62M, compared to 18.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MS is 3.10, which was 1.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $8.27, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.85 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.85B to a low estimate of $12.85B. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $14.8B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.13B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.36B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.67B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.86B and the low estimate is $55.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.