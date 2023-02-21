I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA).

The price of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) closed at $20.22 in the last session, down -1.70% from day before closing price of $20.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2345301 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $23.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGNA traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.58M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 4.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TGNA is 0.38, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $963.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $983M to a low estimate of $951M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $774.65M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.