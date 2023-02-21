In spite of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:EPRT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed at $25.89 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $25.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4021587 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 207.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $26.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPRT has traded an average of 914.00K shares per day and 970.08k over the past ten days. A total of 142.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.86% stake in the company. Shares short for EPRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 3.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPRT is 1.10, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76.47M to a low estimate of $70.96M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.02M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349.08M and the low estimate is $311.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.